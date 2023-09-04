Chattanooga Mocs women's basketball team releases 2023-24 season schedule

The Chattanooga women’s basketball team has unveiled its full 2023-24 schedule.
The team officially revealed its 2023-24 non-conference schedule, which is now paired with the Mocs’ conference slate that was revealed by the Southern Conference two weeks ago. In total, the Mocs will have a total of 29 games awaiting them for 2023-24, including 15 non-conference clashes and 14 SoCon matchups at the turn of the new year.
“I’m looking forward for this group to get out on the court together in front of our great fans,” head coach Shawn Poppie said. “We put together a very competitive non-conference schedule.”
“Mississippi State coming to the Roundhouse will be a lot of fun for our fans. Tennessee Tech coming off their NCAA appearance will be a great test. The list continues with numerous 20-win programs from a year ago on the schedule. I believe we will be fully prepared come Southern Conference play.”
The Mocs are set to open their 2023-24 season on Monday, November 6 at 11 a.m. ET with the team’s home-opener against Division III opponent King College. UTC will then bounce between home away games over the next two weeks, including hosting Marshall on November 12 and UVA Wise on November 18.
The Mocs then take part in their first fall tournament by traveling to Florida for the Daytona Beach Classic, set to run November 24-25. There, Chattanooga is slated to take on Kent State and Northern Kentucky. The Mocs will then have a quick road trip to Kennesaw State to take on the Owls before returning home to host SEC foe Mississippi State followed by North Alabama.
UTC closes out their non-conference schedule with a road contest at Lipscomb, a home battle against Eastern Kentucky, a trip to Asheville for two games at the Cherokee Invitational (opponents TBD), and finally one last home non-conference test against NC Central on January 3.
2023-24 SCHEDULE –
11/06 Mon. 11:00am King College
11/10 Fri. TBD at Austin Peay
11/12 Sun. 2:00pm Marshall
11/15 Wed. TBD at Tennessee Tech
11/18 Sat. 3:00pm UVA Wise
11/24 Fri. TBD #Kent State
11/25 Sat. TBD #Northern Kentucky
11/29 Wed. TBD at Kennesaw State
12/3 Sun. 2:00pm Mississippi State
12/9 Sat. 2:00pm North Alabama
12/14 Thur. TBD at Lipscomb
12/17 Sun. 6:00pm Eastern Kentucky
12/20 Wed. TBD $TBD
12/21 Thur. TBD $TBD
1/3 Sun. 7:00pm NC Central
1/11 Thur. 7:00pm Mercer*
1/13 Sat. 2:00pm Samford* (DH)
1/20 Sat. 2:00pm ETSU*
1/25 Thur. TBD at UNCG*
1/27 Sat. TBD at WCU*
2/1 Thur. 7:00pm Wofford*
2/3 Sat. 2:00pm Furman* (DH)
2/8 Thur. TBD at Samford*
2/10 Sat. TBD at Mercer*
2/17 Sat. TBD at ETSU*
2/22 Thur. 7:00pm WCU*
2/24 Sat. 2:00pm UNCG*
2/29 Thur. TBD at Furman*
3/2 Sat. TBD at Wofford*
* - Southern Conference
DH - doubleheader with the men’s team
$ - Cherokee Invitational
# - Daytona Beach Classic
All times, dates, opponents and locations are subject to change.