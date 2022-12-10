The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team featured seven players in double figures as the team upped its winning streak to five games behind a convincing 97-47 victory over NAIA-member Johnson University (TN) on Saturday afternoon inside McKenzie Arena.
Following the team's fifth-straight win, Chattanooga improves to 7-3 this season. Johnson falls to 1-13 this season after the loss.
A stingy defensive attack allowed the Mocs to take a sizable 43-13 lead into the break after the team held the Royals to a 16.2% (6-of-37) mark from the field including a 5.3% (1-of-19) tally from deep during that span. UTC finished the game shooting 43.8% (32-of-73) from the floor and extended their 12-plus three-pointer streak to five games behind a 12-of-37 (32.4%) effort from deep.
"I thought it was a good game in the fact that we took care of business. I thought we shared the ball really well. Having seven guys in double figures is always a good thing," said head coach Dan Earl, who celebrated his birthday with the victory.
"I thought, for the most part, we played the game the right way."
Chattanooga took an 11-2 lead at the first media timeout (15:35) on the help of a three-for-six start from behind the arc. The Mocs continued to build their lead with a balanced offensive attack to gain a 23-6 advantage with 11:02 left in the half.
The lead stretched to 23 points, 31-8, at the 7:40 mark before UTC continued to create separation, taking a 36-10 (3:23) lead into the final media timeout of the first half. The Mocs would head to the break up 43-13 after Jamal Johnson knocked down his third triple of the half before the horn.
Eight different Mocs scored in the opening half in addition to nine different players securing at least one rebound. UTC limited Johnson to a 1-of-19 (5.3%) tally from deep and a 6-of-37 (16.2%) mark from the field over the first 20 minutes.
Chattanooga took its largest lead of the game 56-16 (16:11) early in the second half before Johnson forced a home timeout cutting the deficit to 56-20 (15:46). UTC continued the scoring and led by as much 53 before closing out the 97-47 victory.
Jake Stephens led all scorers with 15 points while adding in nine rebounds, three assists and four blocks. Johnson added 14 points behind a season-high four threes while Brody Robinson chipped in with 14, in addition to three assists and six rebounds.
Chattanooga extended its streak of 12 or more three-pointers in a game to five-straight. That improves on the program record that was set with four straight games. UTC finished 32.4% (12-of-37) from three. The program leads NCAA DI in threes per game (12.0).
Chattanooga held Johnson to a 16.2% (6-of-37) mark from the field and a 5.3% (1-of-19) tally from deep in the first half. The team held the Royals to 25.0% (19-of-76) total mark for the game, 22.2% (8-of-36) tally from deep.