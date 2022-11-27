The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team used clutch second-half shooting and a huge first half performance from Jake Stephens to help down mid-major power Murray State, 69-66, in front of a raucous 2,934 fans inside McKenzie Arena on Saturday night.
Following the win, Chattanooga picks up its first win over MSU since 2007 and improves to 3-3 this season. Murray State falls to a similar 3-3 record after the defeat.
"I'm proud of our guys and I want to thank the crowd for coming out and supporting us. It wasn't the prettiest of games, so the good thing is you figure out how to win a tough game against a tough team in Murray State," said head coach Dan Earl.
"Overall, I thought we had good minutes from all of the guys. Every little thing matters, especially in a tight game like this. It feels good to get a win like this at home."
Jake Stephens knocked down a triple at the top of the key after a Jamaal Walker offensive rebound to make it 9-8 (17:08) before four quick points gave MSU a 12-9 lead (15:31). The Racers saw four different players connect on a three over the early stages as they built a 20-13 (11:44) advantage at the under 12 media.
Stephens continued to supply the Mocs offense in the first half as his second three of the game forced Murray State into a timeout and cut the deficit to two, 22-20 (7:53). After Stephens accounted for five more points, Brody Robinson pulled a long three-ball to give UTC a brief 30-28 (4:20) lead before MSU carried a 34-30 lead into half.
Murray State opened its largest lead of the game at seven, 40-33 (17:23), early in the second half. Chattanooga answered with a 10-1 run that was capped off by a Dalvin White three to jump ahead 43-41 (13:42). Down six, Jamaal Walker hit his first three-pointer to pull UTC back within a possession, 52-49 (7:02).
Jamal Johnson caught fire over the next three-plus minutes and connected on three-straight deep balls to allow Chattanooga to regain the lead 58-57 (4:09) and force MSU into a timeout as McKenzie Arena erupted. UTC continued the run and built an eight-point lead, 65-57, with just 2:08 left after a Jamaal Walker three.
The Racers made things very interesting late with a quick 7-0 run to pull back within one, 65-64, with 23 seconds left in the game. Stephens and Johnson each went perfect at the free throw line down the stretch as UTC saw Murray State's game-tying three attempt clank off the rim to notch the 69-66 victory.
Stephens led all scorers with 27 points and earned his third double-double of the season with another game-high in rebounds with 11. Johnson followed with 13 points and seven boards while Demetrius Davis reached double figures with 10 points.
Jake Stephens recorded 20 of his 27 points in the first half. He shot 8-of-14 from the floor and 3-of-5 from deep in the first 20 minutes. Stephens also grabbed seven of his 11 rebounds in the first half. It's his third double-double of the season.