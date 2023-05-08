Chattanooga seniors Brooke Parrott and Emily Coltharp played their final regular season game Sunday at Frost Stadium. The Mocs fell 5-3 to Samford in the finale and will be the No. 6 seed in the Southern Conference Tournament. UTC will face No. 3 Furman in the 3:00 p.m. game Wednesday afternoon.
Chattanooga falls to 24-25 overall and 7-11 in league play while Samford wraps up the No. 2 spot with a 12-6 mark against the conference and is 23-29 overall.
Samford hung four runs on the Mocs in the first inning, the first on a hit-by-pitch with bases loaded. A pair of singles drove in three more to put the Bulldogs up 4-0 after a half inning.
The Mocs first three runners reached. However, Kaili Phillips was out on a fielder's choice and Emily Coltharp was thrown out trying to steal third. Olivia Lipari singled to right field and made it to second on Coltharp's steal attempt. She reached third on a ball four wild pitch to Acelynn Sellers. Addy Keylon walked to load the bases and a passed ball scored Lipari from third to make it a 4-1 game.
Samford drew three walks to start the third. Peja Goold entered the game and got her first batter faced to pop out to short stop. The next batter hit back to Goold who threw it to catcher Jayce Purdy for the force out at home. A single down the right side made it a 5-1 game for Samford.
The Mocs added a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning on a long singe and sac fly. Coltharp led off with a walk and Lipari singled to put two on base. Coltharp was forced out at third, leaving two runners on the bags.
Keylon hit a long single to left center, scoring Lipari from second. The runners advanced on a wild pitch and Purdy's sac fly to center field sent Sellers home for the Mocs third run of the game.
Samford had the bases loaded with one out, but a liner back to Goold set up the double play as she caught the runner at first trying to get back for a double play ending the inning.
Lipari was 2-for-4 while Keylon and Purdy each had an RBI. The Mocs drew four walks in the game and had just one strikeout. Goold and Alyssa Lavdis each had one strikeout.
Chattanooga will host the 2023 Southern Conference Tournament which begins Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. between No. 4 Western Carolina and No. 5 Mercer. Second seeded Samford will take on No. 7 ETSU in Game Two and the Mocs will conclude play on Day One with the 3:00 p.m. game against third seeded Furman.