The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga softball team dropped a pair of one-run games against UNCG in Southern Conference action today. UTC fell to 21-21 overall and 4-7 in league action in the double-header at Frost Stadium.
It was a 4-3 loss in Game 1 4-3 before a 1-0 final in the second tilt. Playing on the new turf surface at Frost Stadium for the first time, Alyssa Lavdis threw six scoreless innings over the two 7-inning affairs, while Addy Keylon led the team at the plate with four hits.
The Spartans got on the board in the first game behind four hits in the second inning. Maycin Brown had a two-RBI single to open the scoring. They added two more in the fourth before the Mocs answered in the bottom half of the inning.
Olivia Lipari took advantage of the windy afternoon hitting a high fly ball into right field. The Spartans had trouble with the breeze allowing Lapari to reach second on the error. Acelyn Sellers followed with a triple to right center cutting the margin to 4-1. Sellers then scored on a Jayce Purdy sacrifice fly closing the gap to 4-2.
An inning later, Keylon drilled a solo shot to right for her team-leading ninth home run of the season. That brought UTC to within 4-3.
After no runners in the sixth, the Mocs got lucky in the seventh. With one out and a runner on first, Anna Dovey hit into what looked like a potential game-ending double play to second base. However, it wasn't fielded cleanly and everyone was safe.
Shayna Glass moved the runners to second and third on a fielder's choice to the right side. Kaili Phillips was then hit to load the bases, bringing Emily Coltharp to the plate. After falling behind 0-2, she battled back to a 2-2 count. However, she got fooled on the next pitch for a called strike three to end the game.
Game two was a pitchers' gem from both sides. Peja Goold got the start for the Mocs and had a clean sheet with six strikeouts through four innings. She eventually gave up the games' only run in the fifth. UTC was unable to answer and went down in the shutout.
The Mocs close out the series with UNCG tomorrow at Frost Stadium. Game time is set for 2 p.m. Reminder that the first 75 fans in attendance get a replica ring from the Mocs 2022 Southern Conference Championship season.