The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team snapped its four-game slide with a crucial 73-64 victory at in-state rival ETSU on Saturday afternoon inside the Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tenn.
Following the win, Chattanooga improves to 12-11 overall and 4-6 inside league play. ETSU falls to 8-15 and 4-6 in SoCon action. The loss marked the eighth-straight for the Bucs on its home floor, setting a new school record.
Chattanooga and ETSU went back-and-forth for much of the second half after the Mocs held a slight 33-32 lead at the break. UTC used a lethal shooting attack from deep, going 12-of-23 (52.2%) for the game, to help create separation late and secure the much-needed victory.
"Sometimes the game comes down to making big plays late. Dalvin [White] hit a huge three with under two minutes left, off the dibble, it took big guts and it went down," said head coach Dan Earl.
"I'm proud of the guys for keeping the fight. I think we are getting better, and I haven't been the most pleasant to be around. I'm really happy for them and I thought a lot of guys contributed."
Chattanooga grabbed an early 9-4 lead at the first media timeout (15:50) after a pair of back-to-back buckets in the paint from Sam Alexis. The two teams went back-and-forth over the next four-plus minutes as UTC held a 15-13 lead with 11:34 left in the opening half.
The Mocs would go on a 7-0 run to pull ahead 22-13 (9:26) on a Dalvin White three before ETSU cut into its deficit at 28-22 (4:14). The home team would close the first half on an 8-0 run while holding the guests scoreless over the final 2:29 as Chattanooga entered the break with a 33-32 edge.
ETSU grabbed its first lead since leading 2-0 on a transition dunk, 40-39 (17:42), before UTC responded with eight of the next ten points to grab a 47-42 lead with 14:57 left in the contest. The Bucs quickly answered with eight-straight to earn a slight edge, 50-47 (13:40).
Jamal Johnson knocked down back-to-back threes to allow the Mocs to regain the lead, 61-57 (7:40), ahead of a successful ETSU and-one opportunity that made it 61-60 (7:07). Consecutive bunnies in the paint allowed the Chattanooga lead to grow to five, 65-60 (3:49).
The Mocs would fend off the Bucs down the stretch, holding a lead for the entirety of the remaining time, on its way to a 73-64 victory inside Freedom Hall. After just one tie and one lead change in the first half, the two teams combined for six lead changes and four ties over the final 20 minutes.
The Mocs accumulated 28 points off the bench, which is the most against a DI opponent this season. They've had 54 bench points the last two games compared to ETSU, who provided just nine points from the non-starters.
UTC shot a blistering 52.2% (13-of-23) from deep and 41.8% (23-of-55) from the floor in total. The 52.2% (13-of-23) mark from deep is the second-most efficient this season (53.8, 14-of-26 at Tennessee Tech).
Chattanooga capitalized at the free-throw line and knocked down 15-of-18 (83.3%) attempts. That's the second-best mark against a SoCon opponent this season (88.9%, 24-of-27 against WCU). The Mocs went 11-of-12 (91.7%) in the second half. ETSU finished a perfect 16-of-16 (100.0%) in the game.