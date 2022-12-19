The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team saw its six-game win streak snapped in an 83-79 overtime loss to in-state opponent Belmont on Sunday afternoon in front of 3,466 fans inside McKenzie Arena.
Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 8-4 overall this season as they squad faces one more non-conference opponent (Georgia, 12/21) before league action begins. Belmont improves to 7-5 overall following its second victory in as many seasons over UTC.
It was a game of missed opportunities for the Mocs after struggling from the free-throw line (12-of-22, 54.5%) and suffering from 18 turnovers that led to a 17-6 disadvantage in points off turnovers. The two teams combined for 15 lead changes and eight different ties while the Bruins held the lead for 29:10.
"I don't know what the difference was exactly. Throughout the game, I think it was just a lack of energy as a whole," said head coach Dan Earl after the game.
"It was kind of back-and-forth. We made a lot of plays late, a big three, a big block, and then we immediately allowed them to hit one or two big threes. In the future, it's about capitalizing on that momentum."
Jake Stephens posted the first ever 30-point, 20-rebound performance in school history after finishing with 32 points and 20 rebounds while adding in five assists, five blocks and three steals. Jamal Johnson posted his fourth-straight double-digit scoring effort with 14 points on the help of three triples.
Chattanooga saw its first deficit since December 3 when the Bruins opened the game with a 9-7 (14:25) lead in the early going behind a three-of-four start from deep. It was a strong defensive battle for both teams over the next several minutes as the teams locked at 19-19 with just 6:46 left in the half.
Belmont created some separation with a quick 7-0 run over the next two minutes to take a 26-19 (4:38) lead and forcing the Mocs into a timeout. UTC responded out of the break with a 12-4 run, finishing off the half on a Johnson three to take a 31-30 lead into the locker room.
The Bruins matched their largest lead of the game at seven, 44-37 (16:02), with a fast start in the second half. They would hold the seven-point advantage at 51-44 before a Khristion Courseault three trimmed it to four, 51-47 (11:40).
Dalvin White and Johnson sent McKenzie into a frenzy with back-to-back threes to give UTC its first lead since the break, 65-62, before Belmont quickly answered with a triple of its own to tie the game 65-65 (2:01). The Bruins again hit a three to take a 68-65 lead as Stephens answered with a three of his own to tie it 68-68 (1:04) before the two teams each went scoreless to end regulation and force overtime.
UTC took a four-point lead with 2:40 left in the extra frame, 76-72, on another Stephens three ahead of five-straight Belmont points allowed the visitors to grab a 77-76 edge with 1:51 on the board. It was all Bruins down the stretch as they fought off the Mocs and earned an 83-79 victory.
Chattanooga now leads the series 5-4.
Chattanooga is 30-8 in its last 38 non-conference games and 19-3 in the last 22 non-conference home games.
Jake Stephens scored 32 points and grabbed 20 rebounds while adding five assists, five blocks and three steals. It's the first ever 30-point, 20-rebound game in program history and the first 20-20 game in DI era (since 1977-78). The performance is also Stephen's sixth double-double of the season. He is now averaging 22.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.
Chattanooga committed 18 turnovers which led to a 17-6 disadvantage in points off turnovers. It's the second-straight game with 17 or more turnovers and fourth time this season with 18 or more.