The Chattanooga Mocs football team has had a celebrated start to the offseason. Seven different Mocs earned national recognition on various All-America squads since the completion of 2022 in November. Today is the start of the work towards 2023.
National Signing Day is upon us with 16 inking their futures with eye on building on the 2022 calendar year that saw the first NFL Draft First Round selection in Cole Strange (New England) as well as the depth of national honors that included finalists for the Walter Payton, Buck Buchanan and Doris Robinson Awards.
This group of new recruits includes seven 4-year transfers, one junior college and eight high school signings. The balance of youth and experience was calculated with the bonus of getting the bulk of the class done early.
“We didn’t necessarily worry about getting it done early, that’s just how it played out,” Coach Rusty Wright explained. “We locked into some high school kids pretty early. We also had some relationships built up with the transfers (recruited out of high school) that just worked out.
“It’s a good mix of high school and transfers, and I think we’ll continue to do that moving forward. We’re not done.”
Position Breakdowns:
QB (1): *Chase Artopoeus
RB (1): Malachi Jeffries
WR (1): *Zaire Thornton
TE (1): Dalton Restelli
OL (3): *Almarion Crim, Aidan Donald, *Griffin McDowell
DL (3): Isaiah Harvey, Jamarr Jones, E.J. Thomas
LB (1): Zion Rutledge
DB (3): D.J. Adams, Martez Cooksey, Jr., *Clay Fields III
PK (1): *Jude Kelley
P (1): *Clayton Crile
*Transfer
Where the Class Comes From:
Alabama (2): *Almarion Crim, E.J. Thomas
California (1): *Chase Artopoeus
Georgia (6): Isaiah Harvey, Malachi Jeffries, *Jude Kelley, *Griffin McDowell, Zion Rutledge, *Zaire Thornton
New Jersey (1): *Clay Fields III
South Carolina (1): *Clayton Crile
Tennessee (5): D.J. Adams, Martez Cooksey, Jr., Aidan Donald, Jamarr Jones, Dalton Restelli
*Transfer
Quick look at each signee:
D.J. Adams – 6-2, 165, CB – Cleveland HS – Cleveland, Tenn.
Highlights…Played for Marty Wheeler at Cleveland…strong senior season at WR and DB…28 catches for 630 and seven TDs…averaged 21.6 yards per catch…six takeaways on defense with three interceptions and three fumble recoveries…also had eight pass breakups and three tackles for loss…Times Free Press Player of the Week after a 4-touchdown performance against East Ridge that saw three scores by air of 61, 45 and 44 yards and the fourth coming on a 80-yard kick return…also played basketball for the Blue Raiders.
Coach Wright quick take on D.J. Adams: "Local guy with a huge upside. He can run, has great ball skills and I think he has a great future in the secondary."
Chase Artopoeus – 6-1, 195, QB – UCLA – Orcutt, Calif.
Highlights…started his career at UCLA under Chip Kelly…grad transfer with two years of eligibility…member of travel squad seeing action in two games (Alabama State and Colorado)…Nick “Pac” Pasquale Memorial Award for Scout Team Offensive Player of the Year in 2021…Honor Roll student who intends to start work on MBA coming to the Scenic City as a grad transfer…graduated from Saint Joseph High School in California playing for Pepe Villasenor…led the Knights to a 9-3 record throwing for 2,610 yards with an incredible 26 touchdowns and only one interception…added 300 yards on the ground with five more scores earning Mountain League MVP…totaled more than 5,300 yards total offense over last two prep seasons playing junior year at Thousand Oaks High School…son of Carl and Julie Artopoeus…brother Troy played football at San Diego State…pronunciation “are-TOE-PEA-us”.
Coach Wright quick take on Chase Artopoeus: "A guy who is going to come in here and battle for a starting job. Strong arm. Good student of the game who understands defenses and where to go with the football."
Martez Cooksey, Jr. – 5-10, 175, DB – Ensworth HS – Antioch, Tenn.
Highlights…prepped at Ensworth for Roc Batten…played free safety and running back for the Tigers…55 tackles with two sacks and two pass breakups…All-Region performer…also wrestled…son of Martez, Sr., and Liddion Kelly as well as “bonus mom” Kestiny Cooksey…four siblings, Maniah, Journey, Kahron and Italy…chose Chattanooga over MTSU and Samford.
Coach Wright quick take on Martez Cooksey, Jr.: "Good football player. Smart, extremely hard worker who plays the game the right way."
Clayton Crile – 6-2, 218, P – Catawba – Duncan, S.C.
Highlights…grad transfer from Catawba with one year of eligibility…2021 First Team All-American..2-time All-SAC Punter and 1-time All-SAC Kicker…33 games played over four years with a 45.5 career average punting…65 percent touchbacks on kickoffs…long punt of 72 yards came in 2021…41 career punts downed inside 20 with high of 14 last season…16 fair catches…season-best 47.6 average in 2021 led NCAA DII...22-39 on FGs with 134 career points and a long of 53 yards in 2022…played his high school ball for Reggie Shaw at James F. Byrnes High School…Special Teams Player of the Year for Region 2-5A…also played soccer…intends to begin work on an MBA…parents are Keith Crile and Joy Crile…two brothers, Brantley and Derek.
Coach Wright quick take on Clayton Crile: "Big leg who was a DII All-American. Can do a bunch of different things besides punts."
Almarion Crim – 6-3. 310, OL – Houston – Birmingham, Ala.
Highlights…Houston transfer with three years of eligibility remaining…can play all across the line but profiles in an interior position…3-star prospect per 247Sports out of Minor High School…No. 189 offensive tackle nationally and No. 92 player in Alabama after high school…participated in the Alabama/Mississippi All-Star Game…chose Houston initially over Air Force, Army, Duke, East Carolina, Georgia Tech, Tulsa and USF.
Coach Wright quick take on Almarion Crim: "Big Crim. It was important for us to get bigger on the inside. (OL Coach Kevin) Revis recruited him out of high school. He’s what you look for in an interior lineman and gets to compete right away this spring."
Aidan Donald – 6-4, 240, OL – Lebanon HS – Lebanon, Tenn.
Highlights…played for Chuck Gentry at Lebanon High School east of Nashville…All-Region Offensive Tackle who was a 2-year starter for the Blue Devils posting a 20-5 record for this career as a starter…also played basketball…parents are Lastacia Andrews and Andrew Donald…one brother, Orion Lewis…father played basketball at Auburn-Montgomery…Honor Student who maintained a 3.5 GPA or better throughout high school…plans to major in Business or Marketing…chose Chattanooga over USF and ETSU.
Coach Wright quick take on Aidan Donald: "Another in-state player who just played in the Tennessee All-Star game. Big, athletic, plays basketball too. He’s got a lot of room for growth and is kind of prototypical for the type of lineman we get here."
Clay Fields III – 5-11, 220, DB – Marist – Somerset, N.J.
Highlights…grad transfer with one year of eligibility…All-American Safety at Marist in 2021…1st Team All-PFL in 2021 and 2022…2-year starter for the Red Foxes recording 73 tackles in 2022 with two interceptions and four pass breakups…had a pick six (70 yards) and returned a punt for a score (89 yds)…completed 2021 season with interceptions in three straight games…played defensive back and wide receiver scholastically at Franklin High School in New Jersey…first team all-conference as a senior wide receiver and third team as a junior defensive back…third team all-area defensive back as a senior…son of Clayborne Fields, Jr., and Myrna Fields.
Coach Wright quick take on Clay Fields: "Thought it was important to get an older guy to help us on the back end. Played a lot of football at Marist. Smart guy who played at a high level and can return kicks."
Isaiah Harvey – 6-0, 240, DL – Northside HS – Warner Robins, Ga.
Highlights…1st team All-Region 1-6A in 2022 at Northside High School playing for Chad Alligood...66 tackles as a senior for the Eagles with three sacks a caused fumble as well as a recovery...2nd team All-Region and All-Middle Georgia following his junior season…also played keeper on the soccer team recording a 1.067 goals against average earning Region 1-5A Goalkeeper of the Year honors.
Coach Wright quick take on Isaiah Harvey: "Big d-tackle from south Georgia. He has an opportunity to be a good one here for a long time. Plays hard which is kind of the theme for this class. Just excited to see him grow and get better as a football player."
Malachi Jeffries – 5-11, 215, RB – Cartersville HS – Cartersville, Ga.
Highlights…rushed for more than 2,000 yards at Cartersville High School for Coach Conor Foster…Region Player of the Year averaging 6.6 yards per carry as a senior amassing 1,387 yards leading the Hurricanes to a 12-2 mark…23 touchdowns with 20 coming on the ground in 2022 with 38 (35 rushing) for his career…CHS went 35-5 over the last three years reaching the state finals his sophomore year and semis as a senior…1st team all-region as a junior…played with current Mocs WR Sam Phillips with the Canes…son of Sharina Jeffries and Leon Brown…one brother, Braxton Harkness…intends to major in Business.
Coach Wright quick take on Malachi Jeffries: "Very productive running back at Cartersville who hasn’t reached his peak yet. A little bigger than we normally sign. He’s going to fit in well in that room as a bigger type back with all the skill sets."
Jamarr Jones – 6-2, 250, DL – Pope John Paul II – Hendersonville, Tenn.
Highlights…All-Region II-AAA for Brian Sneed at Pope John Paul II outside of Nashville…recorded 40 tackles with 7.0 sacks as a senior…16.5 career sacks with 140 total tackles and three caused fumbles…1st team all-region in 2022 after honorable mention in 2021…also had a 24-yard TD reception as a junior in 2021…also played basketball for the Knights…son of Tiffany and Greg Jones…older sister, Justyce, and younger brother, Jarius…interested in studying Business and Marketing…chose Chattanooga after offers from Georgia Tech and West Virginia.
Coach Wright quick take on Jamarr Jones: "In-state kid that was a hard one to get. He plays the game the right way. He plays hard and physical up front. He’s going to get a lot bigger and his future is really bright because of how athletic he is.”
Jude Kelley – 6-1, 178, K – Georgia Tech – Acworth, Ga.
Highlights…transfer from Georgia Tech with two years eligibility…played in 15 career games for the Yellow Jackets making three field goals (long of 45 yards) and 11-12 PATs…went 5-5 his first two seasons on onside kick attempts…that included a pair – one with 1:16 remaining in the game and one with 20 seconds to go – that helped GT nearly erase a 21-point deficit in the final four minutes of a 48-40 defeat at Virginia in 2021…hit a game-winning 32-yarder with 8:56 left on the clock in a 16-13 triumph over Florida State...prepped at Allatoona High School for Gary Varner…All-American and All-State as a senior, All-Region and All-County as a junior…Chris Sailer National Kicker of the Year as a senior making 19-25 with a long of 54…also lettered in golf and soccer...son of Simon Kelley and Kim Kelley…one younger brother, Gray.
Coach Wright quick take on Jude Kelley: "Jude’s a guy I actually recruited out of high school. I think we needed an older leg to compete. Jude has kicked in big-time college football games.”
Griffin McDowell – 6-4, 288, OL – Florida – Leesburg, Ga.
Highlights…grad transfer from Florida with one year eligibility…earned Sociology degree in Spring 2022…SEC Academic Honor Roll student…40 games of experience with the Gators in a variety of roles from tight end to offensive lineman to special teams…led Lee County High School to the 2017 Georgia State Championship and a 14-1 record playing for Dean Fabrizio…also wrestled for the Trojans…chose Florida over Mississippi State out of high school…parents are Jamie and Tami McDowell…two siblings, Jase and Daniel.
Coach Wright quick take on Griffin McDowell: "Man he plays the game the right way. They asked him to do a little bit of everything at Florida. He’s a team player that’s driven to finish the right way. Plus, that’s still a young room so good to get another experienced voice in there."
Dalton Restelli – 6-5, 235, TE – Baylor HS – Chattanooga, Tenn.
Highlights…helped lead Baylor to the DII-AAA State Championship as a senior for Eric Kimrey…All-Region performer…played tight end and wide receiver…also lettered in basketball and lacrosse…son of Donn and Kymberly Restelli…siblings Kortney and Zane…dad played collegiately at Kent State…chose Chattanooga over Charlotte, Coastal Carolina and Austin Peay.
Coach Wright quick take on Dalton Restelli: "Local guy from right here at Baylor. Long, athletic tight end who can run and catch the football. When he blocks a guy, he stays blocked."
Zion Rutledge – 6-0, 215, LB – Hillgrove HS – Powder Springs, Ga.
Highlights…played for Justin Deshon at Hillgrove…Cobb County Defensive Player of the Year in 2022…averaged 14.5 tackles per game (160 total) as a senior with 3.5 sacks..308 career stops in 23 games played (13.4/game)…top tackler in the county junior and senior years…Marietta Daily Journal Athlete of the Year as a junior…also wrestled winning the 2022 Class 7A State Championship at 220…holds school record for pins…first African-American wrestler to win state for the Hawks…plans to major in Engineering…son of Napoleon and Gail Rutledge…one older sister, Nilah…chose Chattanooga over Penn, Columbia and Wofford among others.
Coach Wright quick take on Zion Rutledge: "We’ve had good success at Hillgrove. I think the last three or four have been all-conference guys. A very determined and driven young man who is also a state champion wrestler.”
E.J. Thomas – 6-2, 290, DL – Contra Costa CC – Pritchard, Ala.
Highlights…All-America defensive lineman for Otis Yelverton at Contra Costa Community College in San Pablo, Calif....61 tackles with 13.0 tackles for loss including 5.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in 10 games…dominant performance in a 22-14 win at Reedley recording 3.5 sacks…prepped at Vigor High School in Alabama…played in AHSAA North-South All-Star Football Classic…all-region at Vigor as a senior and all-metro as a junior at Carver in Birmingham…Honor Roll student…also lettered in wrestling in bowling…son of Meegan Turner and Eric Thomas…two siblings, Nadia and Taryn Turner.
Coach Wright quick take on E.J. Thomas: "Has a chance to be a really good player here. He’s 6-2 and 300 lbs., who is athletic and physical in there. He’ll have an opportunity to come in and play."
Zaire Thornton – 6-2, 180, WR – Tennessee State – Atlanta, Ga.
Highlights…transfer from Tennessee State with two years eligibility remaining…53 career catches for 652 yards and two touchdowns…2nd team All-OVC in 2021 with 26 catches for 398 yards and two scores…3-star recruit out of Mays High School…50 catches for 684 yards and nine TDs leading the Raiders to a 10-2 mark as a senior…1st team all-region and 2nd team all-state…also lettered in track and basketball...son of Angele Shropshire and Shawn Thornton…siblings, Mackenzie Thornton and Jayla Shropshire…dad wrestled in college…interested in studying Physical Therapy at UTC…chose Chattanooga over McNeese State and UT Martin.
Coach Wright quick take on Zaire Thornton: "Young man has played a lot of football at Tennessee State. He catches the football. Runs really, really good routes. I think he can jump in that room and be a contributor. How much? We’ll find out this spring."