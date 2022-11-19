The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team put on a record three-point shooting performance during a 108-55 rout over NCAA Division III member Covenant College (Ga.) on Saturday afternoon inside McKenzie Arena.
Following the win, Chattanooga improves to 2-2 on the season. Covenant sits at 2-4 following the matchup against the Mocs.
UTC connected on a school-record 22 three pointers during the win and finished the game shooting at a 55.0% (22-of-40) in total from behind the arc. The Mocs featured 71 points coming off the bench with true freshman Sam Alexis leading the way with 27 points and 11 boards.
After Covenant took a brief 3-2 lead, Chattanooga answered with a 27-3 run over a near nine-minute span to open up a commanding 29-6 lead (10:40) early on. The lead grew to a whopping 46 points, 56-10, with 2:31 left in the half before the teams entered the break with a 61-14 separation.
Covenant rallied in the second half to score 41 points on 16-of-30 (53.3%) shooting from the floor including a 56.3% (9-of-16) mark from three. The Mocs posted 47 points in the second half and saw all 11 players score, 10 of which connected on at least one three, to help amass the 108-55 victory.
In addition to Alexis' 27 points and 11 rebound performance, Jake Stephens added 15 points and seven boards in just 17 minutes of floor time while Jamaal Walker and Randy Brady each reached double figures with 11 points.
This game was the initial of a three-game homestand for the Mocs. The team hosts quality mid-major programs Lipscomb on Wednesday and Murray State on Saturday.
Chattanooga posted a school record 22 three pointers during the victory. That bested the previous record of 17 which was set three times, most recently at Georgia State on December 12, 2018.
The 108 points scored are the most in a game since scoring 125 points against The Citadel on February 1, 2016. The school record for points in a game is 136 which was set against Bryan on January 4, 1965.