CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Chattanoga Mocs narrowly miss out on a spot in the FCS playoffs as one of the first four teams out.
UTC finished the season with a 7-4 record after dropping three of their last four games.
Only two teams from the Southern Conference made the bracket. Samford is a national #6 seed, while Furman is also headed to the playoffs. The Mocs lost to both the Bulldogs and Paladins over the past month.
Saturday's 32-29 loss to Western Carolina seemed to put the nail in the coffin.
Chattanooga was looking to make it to the postseason for the fourth time in nine years and fifth time overall.