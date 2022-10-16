Chattanooga Mocs move to 5-1 after defeating VMI

The ninth-ranked Chattanooga Mocs football team amassed 609 yards of total offense and out-gained VMI by 301 yards on the ground in route to a 41-13 drubbing over the Southern Conference on Saturday afternoon inside Finley Stadium.
Following the win, Chattanooga improves to 5-1 overall and 3-0 inside SoCon action. VMI falls to 1-5 overall and 0-3 inside conference play after the loss.
Chattanooga held VMI to -2 yards of rushing and earned a 301-yard advantage after racking up 299 years, featured by two 100-yard rushers in Ailym Ford (172) and Gino Appleberry (109). The Mocs held the Keydets to just 33 yards of total offense in the first half.
"We talked about, offensively, taking care of the football, not turning the football over and giving us opportunities to go score," said head coach Rusty Wright. "We talked about, defensively, having the urgency to go get lined up.
"I think we got some things accomplished over the open week to get to this point and do what we did."
Chattanooga scored on its second offensive drive when Appleberry rumbled his way in the endzone from 14 yards out to put the Mocs up 7-0 with 4:29 left in the first. VMI immediately responded on the ensuing kickoff with a 98-yard return to tie things up 7-7 just 15 seconds later.
It was all Chattanooga for the rest of the first half. The Moc scored 24 unanswered points on 397 yards of total offense in the half while limiting the opposition to just 31 yards. Preston Hutchinson found Javin Whatley over the middle for a 72-yard catch and run to make it 13-7 (3:06 1Q) before Ford broke off a 62-yard touchdown run to up the lead to 21-7 (0:12 1Q) ahead of the first quarter whistle.
Andrew Southard connected on a 29-yard field goal with 4:38 left in the half to make it 24-7. Appleberry notched his first career multi-TD game as a Moc with a one-yard power up the middle with 1:38 on the board to cap off the 31-7 halftime lead.
VMI scored on the opening possession of the second half after going 74 yards in nine plays in 3:39 to cut into the UTC lead 31-13 (PAT unsuccessful) at the 11:15 mark in the third quarter. A four-yard touchdown throw and catch from Hutchinson to Camden Overton marked Overton's first career touchdown reception and extended the Mocs lead to 38-13 (13:34 4Q).
Aaron Sears added the game's final tally with a 27-yard field goal (4:07 4Q) that capped off a nine-play, 79-yard scoring drive to amass the eventual 41-13 final.