The Chattanooga Mocs men's tennis team saw its historic 2023 campaign come to a close after dropping a 4-0 contest to No. 3 ETSU in the Southern Conference Tournament title match on Saturday afternoon at Champions Club in Chattanooga.
Following the loss, Chattanooga ends the season with an 18-7 overall record following the loss in its first tournament title match appearance since 2006. The 18 wins are the most for the program since 2005. ETSU improved to 12-13 overall and captured the program's 12th SoCon Tournament title.
"These kids battled all year long. I don't want to stop coaching this group of guys," head coach Chuck Merzbacher told local media following the match.
"This group is just 10 guys who have been raised the right way and who come in each day and just want to get better."
ETSU jumped out to a 1-0 lead following wins at No. 1 and No. 3 doubles. The No. 2 duo of Kerim Hyatt and Kristof Kincses held a 5-4 lead in their doubles contest before going unfinished.
The Bucs extended their lead to 2-0 following a 6-3, 6-2 win on court six with five matches remaining in action. The winning moments for the team from Johnson City came on center court as the squad earned a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 1 before clinching the 4-0 decision with a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 2.
Chattanooga has concluded the 2023 season and will shift its focus to the 2023-24 offseason.