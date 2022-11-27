The Chattanooga women's basketball team earned it's third straight win, beating King University 62-47 Saturday afternoon at The McKenzie Arena. The Mocs improve to 5-3 overall while King remains at 1-4 as this counted as an exhibition for the Division II Tornado.
The Mocs got off to a hot start with a 14-3 run bookended by sophomore point guard Addie Grace Porter who led the Mocs with six points. It included a pair of steals by the Mocs and a perfect 3-3 from the free throw line over the first six minutes.
King, however, responded with an 11-2 run of its own that stretched into the second quarter, cutting the Mocs lead to 18-14 at the 9:13 mark of the period. Chattanooga would lead 33-24 at intermission.
The second half saw the Mocs make a second run, outscoring the Tornado 11-2 over the first 3:30 of the third quarter and UTC's lead climbed to 44-26. The Mocs were 5-of-6 in the run with Abbey Cornelius dropping in six points and Yazz Wazeerud-Din added the other five.
Cornelius gave Chattanooga it's largest lead of the game with a layup at the 2:28 mark of the fourth quarter to make it 62-41. She finished the game with a double-double, scoring 12 points and snaring 12 rebounds.
Wazeerud-Din led the Mocs with a game-high 15 points, making three from deep and dishing out three assists. Porter pitched in 11 points and a career-high tying seven assists and pulled down five boards.
Raven Thompson just missed a double-double for the fourth time, but had a career-high 16 rebounds to go along with nine points and a game-best three steals.
Chattanooga will hit the road for nearly a month beginning with a trip to Atlanta to take on Georgia State. The game tips off at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Georgia State Convocation Center. Follow all the action online at GoMocs.com.
The Mocs opened the first and third quarters on a combined 25-5 run against King.
42 rebounds is a single-game high for Chattanooga.
Abbey Cornelius recorded the 15th double-double of her career with 12 points, 12 rebounds.
Raven Thompson pulled down a UTC single-game best 16 rebounds. It is a career-high for the freshman.