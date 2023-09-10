After a brief weather delay to kick off the 2023 home campaign, the Chattanooga Mocs football team used historically-strong efforts on both sides of the ball and held off a late Kennesaw State rally to capture a 27-20 victory during Saturday night action inside Finley Stadium.
Chattanooga and Kennesaw State both moved to an even 1-1 following the result of its first-ever meeting in the all-time series.
"It was just an overall good team win. It took everything from us offensively and defensively to get it done. I'm just proud of how these guys fought back after a disappointing game last week," said head coach Rusty Wright following the game.
"We just went and executed a lot better than we did last week. It was no mystery. We played with a purpose, we practiced with a purpose, we had a reason why we were doing things and we just figured it out."
The "purpose" as noted by Wright led to a historic defensive effort in which the Mocs defense surrendered just 102 rushing yards, marking the lowest single-game rushing total in KSU program history. On offense, the squad picked up 23 first downs tonight and have now totaled 52 so far in two games this season, which is the most for the program in the first two games of the season on record.
After a defensive stop, Chattanooga went 92 yards in 13 plays as Chase Artopoeus found Sam Phillips from 15 yards out to cap off the drive and give UTC an early 7-0 lead with 6:15 left in the opening quarter. A 15-play, 59-yard UTC drive led to a Jude Kelley 26-yard field goal at the 9:21 mark of the second quarter to extend the hosts lead to 10-0.
Following a Kennesaw State missed 48-yard field goal, Jamoi Mayes hauled in a tipped pass on the first play of the drive that went for 62 yards and set the Mocs up at the KSU seven-yard line. One play later, Artopoeus found Phillips in the endzone for the second time of the opening half and allowed UTC to take a 17-0 lead into the break.
KSU found the endzone for the first time on its opening possession of the second half, capping off a six-play, 55-yard touchdown drive with a 29-yard quarterback keeper from Johnathan Murphy to cut its deficit to 17-7 with 9:03 left in the third. Two minutes later, Artopoeus connected on his third touchdown pass of the night after finding a wide-open Javin Whatley from 32 yards out to put UTC up 24-7.
The Owls took advantage of a muffed UTC punt and knocked home a 41-yard field goal at the 2:45 mark of the third to pull within two touchdowns, 24-10. The Mocs made it 27-10 (4Q 10:05) on a 21-yard Kelley kick before KSU quickly responded with a three-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to make it 27-17 with 8:38 left in the contest.
The Chattanooga defense stood tall after KSU threatened at the two-yard line late, ultimately holding the Owls to a 19-yard field goal and preserving a 27-20 lead with 3:42 left. After a three-and-out from the UTC offense, the defense came through with the game's final stop and forced a turnover on downs with just :26 on the board.