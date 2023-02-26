The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team dropped its regular season Southern Conference finale contest 86-74 at Wofford on Saturday evening inside the Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, S.C.
Following the loss, Chattanooga finishes the season No. 7 in the SoCon standings behind a 15-16 overall record and a 7-11 mark in league action. Wofford punches its ticket to the SoCon quarterfinals as the No. 6 seed behind a 16-15 overall record and an 8-10 tally in conference.
The Mocs were dominated on the glass during the defeat, suffering a 40-26 disadvantage in total rebounds while allowing 22 second chance points to the Terriers. For the second game in-a-row, UTC went cold from behind the arc in the second half after finishing the game 3-of-15 (20.0%) from deep over the last 20 minutes.
"It seemed like we were stuck on 63 for a while. Credit to Wofford, they played extremely hard and were faster than us tonight," said head coach Dan Earl.
"We gave them a ton of second chance points. You can't win that way."
Chattanooga featured five players in double figures and were led by KC Hankton who posted a team-high 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting while also adding three boards and two assists. Demetrius Davis (13), A.J. Caldwell (12), Dalvin White (11) and Brody Robinson (11) all posted double-digit scoring efforts.
Chattanooga and Wofford opened the game at a fast pace with the home Terriers grabbing a 15-14 lead at the first media timeout with 14:52 on the board. The fast pace continued in what felt like a must-win game for both teams as UTC opened a five-point lead, 24-19, on a Brody Robinson runner with 11:15 left in the half.
Robinson continued a strong first half and gave the Mocs its largest lead of the game at the time, 31-24 (7:59), with a triple from the right wing. Wofford would respond with 17 of the half's final 26 points to grab a 41-40 lead heading into the break.
The Mocs came out of the break and claimed a four-point lead, 49-45 (17:13), on a Demetrius Davis layup before Wofford rolled on a 10-3 run to pull back in front 55-52 (14:22). The Terriers continued to control the efforts on the glass and held a 62-58 edge with 10:44 left in the game.
The home team's lead grew over the next three-plus minutes to 11, 74-63 (4:57), behind a four-plus minutes scoring drought from UTC. Wofford would eventually close
Chattanooga claims the No. 7 seed ahead of next weekend's SoCon Tournament. They will face No. 10 VMI in the first round on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET inside the Harrah's Cherokee Center. The winner of that game will face No. 2 Samford on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.
Chattanooga was out-rebounded 40-26 in the contest and 15-11 on the offensive glass. They trailed in second chance points by a 22-10 margin.
The Mocs allowed 45 second half points in the defeat, marking the fourth time in the last seven games allowing 44 or more second half points. UTC has been outscored in the second half in four-straight games.
Brody Robinson added 11 points in 19 minutes off the bench. He went 4-of-11 from the field and added three assists and no turnovers. 11 FG attempts marked a season (and career) high. It's Robinson's third double-digit scoring effort in the last five games.