While it might be opening weekend of the college football season, the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team will garner attention as the program and head coach Dan Earl have finalized and announced its 2023-24 schedule in full on Tuesday afternoon.
The announcement of the team's non-conference slate follows the Southern Conference's reveal of its league-wide schedule last week. The entire 2023-24 schedule (with majority of game times) can be viewed HERE with additional non-conference previews below.
2023-24 Non-Conference Schedule Preview
Chattanooga will open the 2023-24 campaign at home for the first time since the 2020-21 season when the squad hosts Covenant College (Ga.) in a clash of local programs on November 6. UTC will then travel to Louisville to face the ACC-members in its first Division I title on November 10.
The slate continues with more Louisville-style flair as Bellarmine will make a trip to McKenzie Arena on November 14 for the third all-time meeting between the two schools and first since 2020-21. After a home matchup against Tennessee Tech on November 16, Chattanooga will host Evansville and SEMO as part of the Coke Zero Sugar Classic MTE which runs through Thanksgiving weekend November 24-26.
The Mocs will get set for a pair of road trips after the Thanksgiving event with a trip scheduled to Lipscomb on November 29 and Morehead State on December 3. Non-Division I opponent Tennessee Wesleyan is on the home docket for December 10 before another road trip is slated for December 16 at Alabama A&M.
Chattanooga will wrap up the non-conference schedule with a trio of tough tests with one coming at home and two on the road. In a pair of matchups from last season, the Mocs will host Gardner-Webb on December 19 before making a northly trek to Milwaukee on December 22. UTC concludes non-league action at SEC-power Auburn on December 30.
2023-24 Schedule ∙ View
11/06 Mon. 7:00pm Covenant College
11/10 Fri. TBD at Louisville
11/14 Tues. 7:00pm Bellarmine
11/19 Sun. 2:00pm Tennessee Tech
11/24 Fri. 2:00pm $Evansville
11/26 Sun. 2:00pm $SEMO
11/29 Wed. 12:00pm at Lipscomb
12/03 Sun. TBD at Morehead State
12/10 Sun. 2:00pm Tennessee Wesleyan
12/16 Sat. TBD at Alabama A&M
12/19 Tues. 7:00pm Gardner-Webb
12/22 Fri. TBD at Milwaukee
12/30 Sat. TBD at Auburn
01/03 Wed. TBD at Samford*
01/06 Sat. 7:00pm Furman*
01/11 Thurs. 7:00pm VMI*
01/13 Sat. 4:30pm UNCG* (DH)
01/17 Wed. TBD at Mercer*
01/20 Sat. TBD at ETSU*
01/24 Wed. TBD at Wofford*
01/27 Sat. 2:00pm Citadel*
01/31 Wed. TBD at WCU*
02/03 Sat. 4:30pm Samford* (DH)
02/08 Thurs. TBD at VMI*
02/10 Sat. TBD at UNCG*
02/14 Wed. 7:00pm ETSU*
02/17 Sat. TBD at Furman*
02/21 Wed. 7:00pm Wofford*
02/24 Sat. TBD at Citadel*
02/28 Wed. 7:00pm Mercer*
03/02 Sat. 2:00pm WCU*
BOLD - Home Game
* - Southern Conference
$ - Coke Zero Sugar Classic
*All times, dates, opponents, and locations are subject to change.