The Mocs will make trips to Louisville and Auburn while hosting a tournament over Thanksgiving weekend at McKenzie Arena.

While it might be opening weekend of the college football season, the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team will garner attention as the program and head coach Dan Earl have finalized and announced its 2023-24 schedule in full on Tuesday afternoon.

The announcement of the team's non-conference slate follows the Southern Conference's reveal of its league-wide schedule last week. The entire 2023-24 schedule (with majority of game times) can be viewed HERE with additional non-conference previews below.

2023-24 Non-Conference Schedule Preview

Chattanooga will open the 2023-24 campaign at home for the first time since the 2020-21 season when the squad hosts Covenant College (Ga.) in a clash of local programs on November 6. UTC will then travel to Louisville to face the ACC-members in its first Division I title on November 10.

The slate continues with more Louisville-style flair as Bellarmine will make a trip to McKenzie Arena on November 14 for the third all-time meeting between the two schools and first since 2020-21. After a home matchup against Tennessee Tech on November 16, Chattanooga will host Evansville and SEMO as part of the Coke Zero Sugar Classic MTE which runs through Thanksgiving weekend November 24-26.

The Mocs will get set for a pair of road trips after the Thanksgiving event with a trip scheduled to Lipscomb on November 29 and Morehead State on December 3. Non-Division I opponent Tennessee Wesleyan is on the home docket for December 10 before another road trip is slated for December 16 at Alabama A&M.

Chattanooga will wrap up the non-conference schedule with a trio of tough tests with one coming at home and two on the road. In a pair of matchups from last season, the Mocs will host Gardner-Webb on December 19 before making a northly trek to Milwaukee on December 22. UTC concludes non-league action at SEC-power Auburn on December 30.

2023-24 Schedule ∙ View

11/06     Mon.     7:00pm                 Covenant College

11/10     Fri.          TBD                        at Louisville

11/14     Tues.     7:00pm                 Bellarmine

11/19     Sun.       2:00pm                 Tennessee Tech

11/24     Fri.          2:00pm                 $Evansville

11/26     Sun.       2:00pm                 $SEMO

11/29     Wed.     12:00pm               at Lipscomb

12/03     Sun.       TBD                        at Morehead State

12/10     Sun.       2:00pm                 Tennessee Wesleyan

12/16     Sat.        TBD                        at Alabama A&M

12/19     Tues.     7:00pm                 Gardner-Webb

12/22     Fri.          TBD                        at Milwaukee

12/30     Sat.        TBD                        at Auburn

01/03     Wed.     TBD                        at Samford*

01/06     Sat.        7:00pm                 Furman*

01/11     Thurs.   7:00pm                   VMI*

01/13     Sat.        4:30pm                  UNCG* (DH)

01/17     Wed.     TBD                        at Mercer*

01/20     Sat.        TBD                        at ETSU*

01/24     Wed.     TBD                        at Wofford*

01/27     Sat.        2:00pm                 Citadel*

01/31     Wed.     TBD                        at WCU*

02/03     Sat.        4:30pm                 Samford* (DH)

02/08     Thurs.   TBD                        at VMI*

02/10     Sat.        TBD                        at UNCG*

02/14     Wed.     7:00pm                   ETSU*

02/17     Sat.        TBD                        at Furman*

02/21     Wed.     7:00pm                  Wofford*

02/24     Sat.        TBD                        at Citadel*

02/28     Wed.     7:00pm                   Mercer*

03/02     Sat.        2:00pm                  WCU*

BOLD - Home Game

* - Southern Conference

$ - Coke Zero Sugar Classic

*All times, dates, opponents, and locations are subject to change.