Some familiar faces, and some new faces, highlight the 2022 Chattanooga Lookouts roster as they begin their regular season on Friday.
One of the new faces is manager Jose Moreno who takes over as the Lookouts skipper after a few years as manager of the Single-A Dayton squad within the Cincinnati Reds organization.
17th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft Matt McClain will begin his season in the Scenic City and highlights some big names on this year's opening day roster.
Another is starting pitcher Brandon Williamson who was acquired in a trade last year that sent Reds All-Star outfielder Jesse Winker to Seattle.
The Lookouts open the 2022 season on the road Friday against the Tennessee Smokies where they'll play a three-game series through the weekend.
Chattanooga opens their home slate on Tuesday with a six-game series with the Birmingham Barons at AT&T Field.