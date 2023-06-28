There have been a lot of talented players to play at AT&T Field over the past couple of years--Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Andrew Abbott, just to name a few.
But the 2023 Chattanooga Lookouts have been able to accomplish something those guys were not able to in their time in the Scenic City--win a first half division title. The Lookouts boasted a 38-30 record en route to the First Half North Division Championship. They have earned a spot in the Southern League Playoffs for the first time since 2017.
"We started out kind of slow, but little by little, kids started playing together, better baseball, fundamentally sound. I'm very happy and proud that we got our first goal," explained manager Jose Moreno.
From finishing 2022 14 games under .500 to being eight games over at the end of June, it's been quite a ride over the past year for the Chattanooga Lookouts.
Moreno added that it's not just one player that has helped the team reach new heights. Instead, it's multiple names going up and down the roster.
"The team has really good chemistry," he said. "The environment they've created is really good.'
"Everyday, it's somebody different who makes a good contribution to win the game. Sometimes, it's pitchers. Sometimes, it's position players. Some guy will have a diving catch. Everyday, it's somebody new who helps the team, which is really good."
The Lookouts begin the second half of the season with a set against the Tennessee Smokies, the club that spent much of the first half chasing them.