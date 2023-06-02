As the weather has started to heat up, so have the Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves. On Thursday, the club took down the reigning USL W National Champions, South Georgia Tormenta FC.
"I think it was an opportunity to respond to a bad performance on Monday," explained Head Coach Luke Winter.
"We felt we were all disappointed after Monday's game. We just have to go back to basics. That was pretty much my message. They did that and after the game on Monday, I challenged them to be a better team. We saw that and yeah, we did really well last night."
There have been several different players who have found success early on this season. Winter says that speaks to the level of talent on this roster.
"We knew coming into it we had lots of players able to score goals and contribute. The key for us is now some of those players becoming the main players to score goals," he added.
Now the Lady Red Wolves have their attention set on Birmingham Legion, who comes to town on Sunday.
Defender Grace Morris said, "With the different games coming up so quickly, I feel like just being there for each other, being able to push each other through the games and through the times is really important. I think we're doing really well with that."