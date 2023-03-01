As the days get longer and the temperatures warm up, Chattanooga is teeing up the 2023 golf season.
Local golfers have a variety of public and private courses to choose from, offering a range of amenities and prices. Whether you're a beginner or a skilled golfer, there's something for everyone in the area.
The Tennessee Valley is also home to some of the best professional golfers in the world, including several on the PGA Tour: Harris English (Baylor Grad '07 / UGA Grad), Keith Mitchell (Baylor Grad '10 / UGA Grad), Luke List (Baylor Grad '03 / Vanderbilt Grad) and Stephen Jaeger (Baylor Grad '08 / UTC Grad).
Keep an eye on Brendon Wilson from Dalton, GA. He's the reigning Tennessee Mid-Amateur Champion and has already had great success this season, with the Gasparilla Invitational marking the latest addition to his trophy cabinet.
Golf season is here, and it's sure to be an ace!