Chattanooga FC Women stay undefeated with 3-0 win over Atlanta Fire United

Chattanooga FC Women picked up a stylish 3-0 victory over Atlanta Fire United on Sunday night.
Second half goals from Nadiia Ivanchenko, Samantha Maudsley and Krysan St. Louis proved to be the difference as the women remain undefeated this season.
A healthy contingent of CFC fans made the trip to Atlanta from Chattanooga on Sunday night.
Players and fans alike were still recovering from a thrilling 2-2 draw in Knoxville just two days earlier. With a win, Chattanooga had a chance to go top of the Southeast Conference WPSL standings, albeit having played a game more than the competition.
Head coach Randy Douglas made just three changes from his previous eleven, bringing Dalton State products Brooke Alvarez and Ana Silva, as well as St. Lucia National Team member Krysan St. Louis into the starting lineup.
Atlanta Fire started off the game with a high press and loaded midfield, forcing the visitors to be swift and precise in passing to work out of the back. The first half only presented half chances for either side, and the game was goalless at the half.
Chattanooga turned on the style in the second half. Increased pressure and more chances started turning into goals.
Ukrainian midfielder Nadiia Ivanchenko scored first, scorching a shot from outside the box into the far corner, putting Chattanooga in front after 70 minutes.
Samantha Maudsley, University of Louisiana Monroe, stepped up next, firing in a free kick from even further out. The women in blue were up 2-0 after 78 minutes.
Krysan St. Louis rounded off the scoring, nodding in a back post header in the 83rd minute. More chances would come, but Chattanooga finished off the game at 3-0.
If there were any questions about fitness and focus after a two-day turnaround from the previous game, the questions were silenced. It was a comprehensive win for the women in blue, who moved atop the Southeastern Conference standings with 8 points and zero losses.
The campaign continues on Saturday, June 10 with a Nashville rematch. The ladies return home on June 16 to take on the 865 Alliance again.