There could not be a more perfect time to be a fan of soccer here in the Scenic City than right now. The Chattanooga Football Clubs have been unstoppable in 2023. Both the men and women remain unbeaten.
The women exploded for seven goals on Saturday in a 7-0 shutout over FC Birmingham.
"Offensively, I feel like we have players that could score goals, make chances and just bring out the best in our attack. I feel like once we're in the attacking field, we can be very dangerous," explained Krysan St. Louis, the midfielder who has scored two goals in the CFC Women's first two matches.
The week before, the ladies overcame a two-goal deficit to draw even with the reigning national semifinalists, the Nashville Rhythm.
Signal Mountain grad and current CFC Women defender Avery Engels added, "I think definitely in practices, we've been working on our shape and figuring out who each other are as players. I think just having a few games under our belt and also playing home was really exciting. That energy and wanting to give the ball to the forwards and them being confident with that has really helped."
The CFC Women start their three-match road trip on Friday against the 865 Alliance in Knoxville before returning to Fort Finley on June 16.