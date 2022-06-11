The Chattanooga Football Club have been the hottest team in NISA the last month. The Boys in Blue have rattled off three straight wins and outscored opponents 11-4.
The CFC welcomed AC Syracuse Pulse to Fort Finley Saturday as the two clubs would play for the first time ever. These two were supposed to play back in early April but snow postponed their match in New York.
The Boys in Blue wasted no time in securing the lead as Taylor Gray buried a cross less than five minutes into the match. Gray had plenty of more chances as well as he looked to remain hot coming off a hat trick two weeks ago.
The CFC kept the pressure up in the Pulse zone as they got one into the box when Markus Naglestad was pushed from behind resulting in a penalty kick. Naglestad would bury the freebie in the 30th as the Boys in Blue carried a 2-0 lead into halftime.
The two goal lead would remain until the home club netted one more for good measure in the 89th minute as they secure another three points with their fourth straight win, 3-0.
The CFC will hit the road to Bay Cities FC next Saturday for an away match set to begin at 10 p.m. (ET).