Chattanooga Football Club proudly announces Anna Lanter as its first signing of the 2022 season, pending league and USSF approval. Lanter was part of the last CFC Women's team in 2018 that went undefeated and won the WPSL Southeastern Conference.
Lanter is a household name in the region when it comes to women's soccer. She is the youngest of three Lanter sisters, all who played for Soddy-Daisy High School and soccer powerhouse Lee University.
"We are tremendously excited to sign Anna to CFC for this coming season," said Head Coach Randy Douglas.
"She's an excellent player, proven winner, and I believe will be a good leader on the squad. She brings experience to the back line and the manner in which she plays is infectious as others around her attempt to match her energy and level of play."
"I love that Chattanooga soccer is growing," said Lanter. "I was blessed to be able to watch women work towards their goals to play college and pro soccer while I was growing up so to be that person for someone in our community is special to me. I hope girls from the academy teams and in the surrounding area get the opportunity to see us play and become eager to be the next generation to play for the club."
With a schedule that includes all home games at Finley Stadium and away games less than 2 hours from Chattanooga, there will be plenty of chances to show support for the team. That is something Lanter says she is looking forward to.
"Anyone familiar with Chattanooga sports knows that the Chattahooligans love CFC. They travel to away games, invest into the community, and want to build personal relationships with CFC roster members. Fan base support will be key this year for the relaunch of CFC women and I am excited to see how the Chattahooligans intentionally choose to support us throughout the relaunch."
In college, Lanter helped lead the Lady Flames to the program's first GSC Tournament Championship in 2017 and an NCAA Sweet 16 appearance.
The next season, Anna captained a defense that won the program's first NCAA South Region Championship and advanced all the way to the Final Four. In her senior year at Lee, Lanter guided her team to another GSC Championship and an undefeated 19-0-1 record.
Personal honors include: 2021 All-South Region Second Team, GSC All-Tournament Team in 2020 and 2021, 2020 GSC All-Academic Team, and GSC Honor Roll all four years.
The 2022 season begins on May 22 with an away game in Nashville. The first home game for the Women's team is June 4against North Alabama Soccer Club (Huntsville) at Finley Stadium.