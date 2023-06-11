For eight seasons, Juan Hernandez was the heart and soul of the Chattanooga Football Club. On Saturday, he played in his final match, as the Boys in Blue hosted Pumas FC.
It was a very special night for the Captain--a game between the club he previously played and coached for, and the one he will retire with.
Over 3700 fans came out to Fort Finley to celebrate.
To no one's surprise, the CFC offense was unstoppable, scoring six goals, including a hat trick from Lenny Lopez and two goals from Markus Naglestad.
Although Hernandez was not able to get one final assist or goal, it was a night he will never forget.
"Everything was going through my mind," Hernandez explained, "I knew I was going to get emotional, but I was expecting it to be later on. That was it."
"It was really special. I'm thankful for what the club has done for me over the years. The community has been supportive of the club and myself. I mean, what better way to leave a field than this one, right?"
Hernandez added, "This is a dream and I completed it, so I'm just thankful for the club and for the city."