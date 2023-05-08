The Chattanooga Football Club remains undefeated in league play, thanks to a thrilling goal in stoppage time on Saturday afternoon at Finley Stadium.
Coach Rod Underwood's team was playing its third game in 11 days, including two road games in that stretch.
The home team conceded its first goal of the season in league play and that came from a penalty kick in the 37'.
It would then be the 6'4" Moldovan center back Anatolie Prepelita who earned the equalizer on a Luis Garcia Sosa corner in the 95' to secure the point and remain top of the table in the National Independent Soccer Association standings.
Just two minutes later, a long throw-in by Aydan Bowers found Prepelita's head and the ball found the back of the goal. However, the referee found his whistle right before the ball went it calling a foul for a push in the crowded box.
"We did a good job in the second half, especially" said Prepelita. "We attack. We score. We just were unlucky. From this game we will learn a lot because we have to be focused from the beginning of the first minutes."
The boys in blue were very dangerous in the second half with several runs called offside. Shots by Markus Naglestad in the 75' and Dalton's Fabian Rodriguez in the 89' were barely off target.
After game, CFC Head Coach Rod Underwood was asked by the media about the goal that was disallowed.
"I don't get into it. It's not worth it because the play is gone. It's over," said Underwood.
CFC is 3-0-2 with 11 points in the league standings.
CFC Men travels to Rochester, NY to face Flower City Union at 6 p.m. on May 20. The next home game for the Men's team is against Albion San Diego on Wednesday, May 24 and then Maryland Bobcats on Saturday, May 27.