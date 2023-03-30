Fort Finley will be filled with fans come Saturday as Chattanooga FC opens their season against Gold Star FC Detroit.
It's been a long preseason for the Boys in Blue, including matches with Atlanta United and Birmingham Legion. Now, it's time for the real thing and the club could not be more ready to get back on the pitch.
"It's been great because it's really given us a chance to put some things in place and develop and get to know some guys. We're just excited to knock this out on the weekend," explained Head Coach Rod Underwood.
There are some new faces around the club. Five players from the West Coast have made the jump to the Scenic City, including defender Ayden Bowers.
"Bringing the best team in the east and the best team in the west, you're kind of combining them. Iron sharpens iron, so bringing some guys from Cal United and mixing them with the Chattanooga guys, it's exciting," said Bowers.
Now that some of these NISA powerhouses have joined forces, it's all about bringing the energy to every match.
Defender/midfielder Richard Dixon explained, "We're excited to see what it looks like--what 8-10 weeks of preparation has got us to so far."
Both clubs fell short of a championship in 2022, so there's no doubt they're letting that hunger motivate them.
"We feel like we have some unfinished business. We have a bunch of guys from Cal United and they were also hoping for something better, so I think it's just about setting the record straight and ultimately fight for a championship because that's what we're here to do," explained Markus Naglestad, the CFC forward and 2022 Golden Boot winner.
Kickoff on Saturday is set for 3 p.m. Fort Finley gates open at 2.