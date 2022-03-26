The Chattanooga Football Club entered a new era on Saturday afternoon as they opened 2022 league play under first-year head coach Rod Underwood.
The Boys in Blue opened their NISA slate at Fort Finley against the Maryland Bobcats in a rare afternoon match.
Both clubs battled to no score through the first half, but you didn't have to wait long for a goal in the second half.
Travis Ward was fouled in the box after a long ball up into Bobcats territory that led to a CFC penalty kick.
Ian Cerro would do the honors after his penalty kick was saved, he buried the rebound to give the CFC a 1-0 lead in the 49th minute.
Brett Jones almost gave the Boys in Blue a 2-0 lead later on in the half after a shot of his rang the post.
The CFC wish he would have gave them a 2-0 lead as Maryland's Darwin Espinal would bury a free kick in the 82nd minute to equalize 1-1.
Both teams couldn't find the net for a potential game-winner as they both settle for a point in a 1-1 draw.
Chattanooga FC will head to Syracuse, NY for their next match on Sunday, April 2nd against AC Syracuse at 7 p.m.