7500 fans were on hand at Fort Finley for Chattanooga FC and Atlanta United FC's third-ever meeting.
It was an offensive explosion in the first half. CFC's Markus Naglestad gave the Boys in Blue a 1-0 lead seven minutes in. Atlanta United's Luiz Araujo tied the match five minutes later.
Machop Chol put Atlanta in front in the 20th minute, but Markus Nagelstad had the equalizer eight minutes later.
Atlanta United, once again, went in front with Luiz Araujo's second goal of the day. Right before the break, Alex McGrath tied the match at 3.
Both teams were held scoreless in the second half. CFC and Atlanta United finish in a 3-3 draw.