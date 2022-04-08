Chattanooga Football Club will play (MLS) Atlanta United FC in the 3rd round of the US Open Cup. The match will take place between April 19-21 in Atlanta. Date, location and ticket information will be passed along as soon as it's available.
This will mark the second time that the two clubs faced off. Chattanooga hosted the MLS club in its infancy, playing their first preseason match ever. The away club beat a then amateur CFC 4-0.
Chattanooga FC progressed to the third round of the US Open Cup in dramatic fashion, beating Memphis 901 FC 3-1 in front of over 2,000 fans at Finley Stadium. Alex McGrath scored in the first minute of play, and both Travis Ward and Taylor Gray found the back of the net to give the home team the win.