Chattanooga Football Club added another trophy to its history as it defeated AC Houston Sur for the Independent Cup Southeast Championship on Saturday night.
The USL2 side earned the right to play Chattanooga FC thanks to its run in the Independent Cup tournament this summer and its most recent 5-1 win against Estudiantes FC last Thursday.
CFC Head Coach Rod Underwood fielded a heavily rotated side but the pro side took an early lead off a banger from midfielder Louis Garcia Sosa in the 10th minute.
The boys in blues were relentless on the right side with Dalton's Damian Rodriguez and Jungwoo So (Seoul, South Korea) working together.
Less than five minutes, rookie Lenny Lopez scored off a Colin Stripling header on a corner kick to give CFC the 2-0 lead.
A serious leg injury to Houston's Joao Lucreddi stopped play for more than 10 minutes while medical staff tended to him. He would leave the match.
During added time of the first half a penalty called for CFC and Alex McGrath, wearing the captain's arm band, did his job to put the home side up 3-0 going into the half.
CFC controlled the second half with long stretches of possession while Houston could seem to do nothing to get the ball or keep ball.
However, Houston did find some success in transition and found two quick goals in the final 10 minutes to give the visitors hope.
Chattanooga FC did what it's done all season and that is find a close the game keep its undefeated streak alive.
The boys in blue travel to Detroit for to face Gold Star FC on July 29 before returning home on Saturday, August 5 to host Savannah Clovers at Finley Stadium. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. and tickets are available at ChattanoogaFC.com/tickets.