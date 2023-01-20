Chattanooga Football Club CEO Jeremy Alumbaugh has informed the board of directors his intent to depart the club at the end of this month to accept an executive opportunity out of state.
Davis Grizzard, Vice Chairman of the Board, has been named Interim CEO. Grizzard is the current President & CEO of Sage Hill Investors. Prior to assuming that role in 2019, he served 10 years in management positions with Southeastern Mills and Grain Craft. He graduated from the University of North Carolina with a degree in finance.
“We are excited for Jeremy and the next chapter in his career,” said Grizzard. “His leadership and direction were integral in the club transitioning to a pro team in NISA, relaunching our women’s team, navigating us through the pandemic, and appointing new head coaches for our men's and women's teams. The club grew stronger under his leadership, and we are excited to build on this momentum for the future of CFC.”
“This was an unbelievably difficult decision,” said Alumbaugh. “I was not looking to leave Chattanooga. But this new opportunity is one I just had to accept. I will be able to share more with everyone in a few days.”
“It took me about 15 minutes to fall in love with Chattanooga, the Club, and most importantly the people,” added Alumbaugh. "Former Chairman of the Board and now Mayor Tim Kelly, the Chattahooligans, staff members, and the late Olivier LeMaitre (CFO) played a big role in my wanting to be here. Once a Blue Always a Blue. I can’t thank everyone enough for being part of our journey here. The best is yet to come for CFC.”
Paul Rustand, Chattanooga FC board chairman, said, “We always knew Jeremy would be sought out by other organizations because of his talent and his character. While it’s never easy to say goodbye to family, we knew this day would come, and we are prepared. The same search process that attracted someone like Jeremy to Chattanooga will set us up for amazing leadership to continue.”
Alumbaugh will remain with the club through the Atlanta United preseason match on January 28. It is a match that he worked hard to secure for Chattanooga, and it is a fitting send-off for someone who gave so much to our community.
“Chattanooga Football Club is in a great spot for 2023,” Grizzard said. “New southeast teams will enter our league this year and the home schedule for our 15th season at Finley Stadium is coming out soon. We have tremendous momentum right now, and that momentum will attract a new leader who believes in an authentic, homegrown, and stable club like ours.”