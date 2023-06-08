Chattanooga FC Captain Juan Hernadez prepares for one final match

There are few players, if any, who have had the impact on the Chattanooga Football Club that Juan Hernandez has had.
The Captain will play in his final match on Saturday, as the Boys in Blue host Pumas FC.
It's a testimonial game between a club Hernandez once coached for and the one he will retire with, in a night all about honoring the CFC legend.
"It's going to be an emotional day. I don't know how I'll feel in the moment, but I know as the game is getting closer, the emotions are growing, Hernandez explained.
Hernandez's teammate and CFC midfielder Richard Dixon described his impact on the club.
"Just him as a person, alone, sets him apart from everybody else--not to mention the fact that he's a brilliant footballer and a great leader and a great representative of the club."
Hernandez, the club's all-time assist leader, added, "It's hard to describe, but it's going to be a really special moment for me. It's one of those days you never want to come, but you know it's going to come at some point."
"Looking back in the day, I would have never dreamed of this moment. I'm really thankful for being here and all I've done, but I'm really thankful the club continues to invest in me in a different capacity."
The man who has played in 126 matches over eight seasons with Chattanooga FC will remain with the club on the coaching staff.
Hernandez says Chattanooga has truly become a second home for him.