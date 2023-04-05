The Chattanooga Football Club makes it two straight seasons with a U.S. Open Cup win as they travel to Des Moines, IA and take down the Des Moines Menace 4-1 in second round action.
The Boys in Blue got four goals from four different players in the victory. Markus Naglestad, and Dalton native Damian Rodriguez, tallied goals in the first half. Alex McGrath and Juan Louis added even more insurance in the second half as the CFC is on to the third round.
Chattanooga FC advanced past the second round a year ago when they defeated Memphis 901 FC, of the USL Championship League, 3-1 at Fort Finley. The CFC would go on to be eliminated by Atlanta United of the MLS in the third round.
There's a possibility Chattanooga FC could host a third round match. The drawing for the third round is set for Thursday, April 6th at 6:30 p.m.