A trip to the Super Bowl was on the line at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO as the Chiefs played host to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals would complete one of the best comebacks in NFL postseason history, erasing an 18-pt Kansas City lead, and winning in just the third AFC Championship game to go to overtime.
They can thank a pair of local products for their trip to southern California. On third down in overtime, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looked to connect on a deep pass to Tyreek Hill. The pass was tipped and intercepted by Rossville, GA native, and Ridgeland High School alum, Vonn Bell. Bell returned the ball to around midfield where Cincinnati took over on downs.
The Bengals would drive well into Chiefs territory to set up the game-winning field goal. The hero from a week before, Fort Payne, AL native Evan McPherson, would kick the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988.
Local 3 Sports caught up with the McPherson family following the Bengals 19-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional playoffs where Evan McPherson kicked a game-winning 52-yd field goal. See the tweet below for the full story.
.@McPherson_Evan has become a @Bengals legend since he kicked Cincy into the AFC title game on Saturday.For his family, well, he's just Evan.Had a great time chatting with the McPherson fam today. It's been a fun few days for them!
A pair of Chattanooga-area athletes will not only compete in Super Bowl LVI, but they're a big reason the Bengals will look to win their first world championship in franchise history.
Super Bowl LVI takes place on Sunday, February 13th, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the winner of the Los Angeles Rams/San Francisco 49ers.