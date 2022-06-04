It's been four years too long for the Women in Blue. The CFC women made their return to Fort Finley for their first match at home since 2018.
The Chattanooga FC women needed a win as well. They've been outscored 8-1 through two matches this season.
The CFC didn't wait long to grab the lead. Isabel Aguilar ripped one home in the 19th minute to put the Women in Blue out in front.
The CFC would have trouble when Nathaly Villalobos was issued a red card after a tackle in the 40th minute. The red card resulted in the CFC having to play a woman down for the rest of the match.
They sure didn't play like it as they kept the pressure coming. Damaris Gaines headed one home in the 62nd minute to give the CFC a 2-0 lead.
North Alabama SC would make things interesting late when they scored a goal in the 81st minute to make it 2-1.
Chattanooga FC was able to hold on for their first win of the season, and first win at home in four years, 2-1 over North Alabama SC.
The Women in Blue will play another home match next week on Saturday, June 11th against Alabama FC at 4:30 at Fort Finley.