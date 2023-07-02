The Chattanooga Football Club has been unstoppable in 2023. That's not an exaggeration--the club has simply not lost a match this season.
The Boys in Blue were riding their unbeaten streak into Fort Finley on Saturday to host the Los Angeles Force.
The force was with CFC in the 31st minute. On a corner kick opportunity, Alex McGrath connected with Aydan Bowers. The birthday boy headed in the goal to put the Boys in Blue on top 1-0.
About five minutes later, Markus Naglestad continued his torrid stretch, finding the net to double CFC's lead. The reigning Golden Boot winner has scored in every match this season.
The Boys in Blue scored one more goal before the first half was up. In added time, McGrath found Leonel Alvarenga to make it 3-0.
That score remained at the end of the night. Next up, Chattanooga FC will host the Michigan Stars in a rematch of last year's NISA Semifinals.
Earlier in the day, the Chattanooga FC Women closed out their 2023 slate with a shutout win of their own. The ladies had a 7-0 victory over Soda City FC.
CFC scored just one goal in the first half, but had six in the second half, including goals from Soddy Daisy's Summer Hernandez and Chattanooga's Avery Engels.