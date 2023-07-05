McClendon Curtis used to spend his Friday nights at Central Memorial Stadium. Then, he spent his Saturdays at Finley Stadium. Now, he's hoping to spend his Sundays at Allegiant Stadium.
The Purple Pounders and Mocs alum signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Las Vegas Raiders in May.
On Saturday, he'll be sharing his advice and expertise with young kids across the Tennessee Valley at the place where it all started.
"Just try to be the best you everyday and push yourself," explained Curtis.
"One thing I always tell guys is I want to give myself and my body every possible chance I can to say I gave it everything I had on the field, or in the classroom, or wherever it may be so I can be successful. Regardless of what happens, I know I laid it all out."
It's nuggets of wisdom like this that you can expect to hear at Central High School this weekend, when Curtis hosts his first camp.
The camp is a chance for kids to learn from a local guy who has made a name for himself at the collegiate, and now, professional level. Curtis is most looking forward to what he will get out of the experience--connecting with the next generation of football players.
Curtis added, "I feel like it's going to be a great turnout. All the people I have supporting me from volunteers to coaches coming out. I'm just excited to give back and see the smiles on kids' faces."
The camp is for children ages 7-17. For more information, visit https://bigcurts.aidaform.com/footballcamp.