Bulldog sophomore Brock Bowers won the 2022 John Mackey Award given to college football’s top tight end, according to an announcement during the virtual Home Depot ESPN College Football Awards Show Thursday night.
Bowers, a native of Napa, Calif., is Georgia’s first winner of the Mackey Award.
In addition, the following Bulldogs were named to the Walter Camp All-America Team during the show: First Team – junior defensive lineman Jalen Carter, senior safety Christopher Smith; Second Team – Bowers.
Bowers is the team leader with 52 catches for 726 yards and six touchdowns. He also has six carries for 93 yards and three scores. In addition, Bowers has been a pivotal blocker for a Bulldog offense that averages 207 yards on the ground and has allowed only seven sacks to quarterback Stetson Bennett, including none in the last six games.
Bowers was an All-SEC First Team selection on Tuesday, was a Rotary Lombardi Award finalist and was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team.
The top-seeded Bulldogs (13-0, 8-0 SEC) take on No. 4 Ohio State (11-1, 8-1 Big 10) in the College Football Playoff Semifinal Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 31. ESPN will televise the matchup.