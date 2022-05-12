Chattanooga Lookouts fans, who also double as Braves fans, are getting quite the treat this weekend at AT&T Field.
The Braves top prospect Michael Harris is in town as he and the Mississippi Braves take on the Lookies.
Harris was a third round draft pick back in 2019 and has been rapidly rising through the Braves minor league system. He was recently listed as their top prospect and his numbers back it up.
In 122 at-bats in 2022, Harris is batting .303, hit four HRs, 20 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases.
He had his 15-game hitting streak broken on Wednesday night but drew a walk to increase his on-base streak to 29 games.
Harris is a DeKalb County, GA native and grew up watching the Braves. It's a dream come true for him to play for his hometown team.
He said he'll have plenty of family making the trip up I-75 to see him play with him being so close to home this weekend.