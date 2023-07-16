"The goal is to obviously come in and throw three innings and come out being health, and right now, I'm feeling really good," Braves ace Max Fried said reflecting on his second rehab start.
It has been over two months since the 2022 National League Cy Young runner-up last stepped on a major league mound.
Fried made his first rehab start last Sunday for Triple-A Gwinnett. Saturday was the next step, throwing three scoreless innings for the club's High-A affiliate, the Rome Braves.
Braves Country sold out Adventhealth Stadium to watch Fried in action.
Fried threw 30 pitches, 23 of them for strikes. He finished his day with three strikeouts, allowing just two hits and zero runs.
"I think anytime that you're away from playing the game for a couple months, you kind of need to re-acclimate yourself with the adrenaline and just the preparation that goes into playing a game," Fried added.
"I definitely felt a little out of whack in that first one, a little out of rhythm. This one felt a lot more normal."