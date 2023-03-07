The Brainerd boys' basketball team, determined to get back to Murfreesboro, accomplished their goal as they defeated Gatlinburg-Pittman 71-66 in a Class 2A sectional on Monday night. The Panthers return for a second straight season.
Also punching their ticket, in historic fashion, is Chattanooga Prep in 1A. The Sentinels beat Pickett County 57-48 in overtime to qualify for the state tournament for the first time ever. The program is just in its second year and fields a team with mainly underclassman.
McMinn County is also heading back to the Glass House for the first time since 2011. The Cherokees were victorious over LaVergne 69-62 at home in a Class 4A sectional.
Tyner fell 64-43 to Alcoa in a Class 2A sectional while Cleveland's season also came to a close 58-46 to Blackman.
Brainerd, Chattanooga Prep, and McMinn County will all compete in the state tournament at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro from March 14-18.