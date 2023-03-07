The Panthers are heading back for a second straight season, the Sentinels are making their first trip in just their second season of existence, and the Cherokees are back for the first time since 2011.

The Brainerd boys' basketball team, determined to get back to Murfreesboro, accomplished their goal as they defeated Gatlinburg-Pittman 71-66 in a Class 2A sectional on Monday night. The Panthers return for a second straight season.

Also punching their ticket, in historic fashion, is Chattanooga Prep in 1A. The Sentinels beat Pickett County 57-48 in overtime to qualify for the state tournament for the first time ever. The program is just in its second year and fields a team with mainly underclassman.

McMinn County is also heading back to the Glass House for the first time since 2011. The Cherokees were victorious over LaVergne 69-62 at home in a Class 4A sectional.

Tyner fell 64-43 to Alcoa in a Class 2A sectional while Cleveland's season also came to a close 58-46 to Blackman.

Brainerd, Chattanooga Prep, and McMinn County will all compete in the state tournament at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro from March 14-18.

Sports Director

Local 3 Sports Director Ben Bobick joined the Local 3 Sports team after two years on Florida’s Suncoast at SNN-TV in Sarasota, FL. After spending time as an MMJ and morning anchor in Sarasota, Ben is very pleased to finally follow his passion into sports.

Recommended for you