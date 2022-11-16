The Chattanooga Mocs put on a display from the 3-point line in the third quarter, dazzling the crowd in The McKenzie Arena Wednesday night, pulling away from Tennessee State to grab a 60-31 win in non-conference women’s basketball action.
Chattanooga held a slim 16-12 advantage at intermission after leading 11-2 at the end of the first quarter. The Mocs did not allow the Tigers a single bucket in the opening frame, but struggled themselves in the second quarter making just one.
The third opened with the Tigers making one free throw and the Mocs’ Raven Thompson grabbing the defensive rebound on the missed second attempt. That led to a feed from Addie Grace Porter back to Thompson for a layup, sparking a 20-0 run by the Mocs.
In the run, senior Yazz Wazeerud-Din, who was 0-for-9 from long range, drained her first 3-pointer of the game to put the Mocs up 23-13 with 7:21 to go in the third. She, along with Sigrun Olafsdottir, would drop in three more in the run to put the Mocs on top 36-13 with 4:29 to play in the quarter.
Senior Abbey Cornelius added six points in the run and capped it off with a jumper while Porter had five of her game-high seven assists in the barrage.
Chattanooga was 10-of-14 (71.4%) in the third and 4-of-9 in the fourth to close the game shooting 39.2 percent (20-51). The Mocs were 7-of-25 (28%) from the 3-point line and 13-of-19 from the charity stripe.
Wazeerud-Din had a game-high 25 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Cornelius added 18 points and seven boards along with two blocked shots.
Tennessee State was led by Gia Adams with eight points and Sierra McCullough had seven points and a game-high 14 rebounds. The Tigers shot 23.3 percent (10-43) from the field and had just one 3-pointer (1-13) for the game.
Chattanooga capitalized on the Tigers’ 25 turnovers for 29 points and gave up just four on 15 miscues.
The Mocs will travel to Murray State for a Saturday night tilt before returning to the Roundhouse for a Monday night matchup with Kennesaw State.