The last time the Michigan Stars came to town was last October when they took down the Chattanooga Football Club in the NISA Semifinals.
A lot of clubs would be focusing on avenging that loss; but when the Stars visit Fort Finley this weekend, the Boys in Blue are looking to get just 1% better, which has been their mindset all season long.
"We just really try to play against ourselves," explained Head Coach Rod Underwood.
"We try to push ourselves to be better. We respect all of our opponents and we prepare for our opponents. The goal is 'How do we get 1% better?' That's a key phrase for us."
It's this mindset that has allowed CFC to flourish this season. Through their first 11 matches, they are undefeated with nine wins and sit 11 points ahead in the standings.
On Saturday, they'll run into the only other club who has not been beaten in league play.
Forward Markus Naglestad said CFC always plays to win.
"We definitely play to win, and it doesn't really matter who we play. We definitely want to win. Yeah, maybe it adds a little extra motivation."
It's a team the Boys in Blue are very familiar with. The two clubs have already met once this season. In May, CFC visited Metro Detroit, where the match finished in a scoreless draw.
"Michigan hasn't changed. They'll be the same team they were last year," Naglestad added.
"They have some different personnel, but we know what to expect in terms of style of play. We're familiar with them. It's just about us doing the things right and playing well enough. I think we should be able to get a result."
Kickoff between CFC and the Michigan Stars is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Fort Finley.