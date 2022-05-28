The only team standing in Baylor softball's way of ten straight state titles is none other than rival GPS. Fitting the only team standing in the way of the Red Raiders' potential record seventh straight, GPS.
After these two battled in the winner's bracket semifinals earlier in the day, a game won by Baylor 4-3, the two would meet yet again in the championship round.
The title game would be GPS's third of the day, a day that saw them play an extra inning game just 45 minutes before the scheduled championship.
Baylor would jump out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first as both teams settled into the game.
The Red Raiders would get hot in the third as they scored three in the top of the inning to build their lead to 4-0.
It would stay 4-0 until the fifth when the wear and tear began to show for the Bruisers. Baylor would add three more in the top of the fifth to stretch their lead to 7-0.
The Bruisers would add two in the bottom of the sixth. Senior Ansley Blevins would come to the plate with two runners in scoring position for what felt like GPS's last chance. Kaylee Snyder, who relieved starter Avery Shamblin in the sixth, would strike Blevins out swinging to end the threat.
Baylor would go on to win the 2022 D II-AA state championship by a score of 8-2. The title is the program's seventh in a row and sets a new state record for consecutive championships. It's also the Red Raiders eleventh in the last twelve years.