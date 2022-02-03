The University of South Carolina’s tight ends coach Erik Kimrey has been tapped to head the football program at Baylor School.
Kimrey has been with the Gamecock’s coaching staff since 2020, and prior to that he spent 17 seasons as the head coach at Hammond School in Columbia, S.C. working closely with Hammond’s former Head of School Chris Angel. Angel started his tenure as president and head of school at Baylor in 2021.
“Baylor School is the place between two dreams, and we are incredibly excited to now be a part of Baylor and to live in Chattanooga,” said Kimrey.
"I am ecstatic to welcome Erik and his family to both Baylor and Chattanooga,” said Angel. “Our students and their families will quickly see that Erik has a gift that includes developing young men of character as well as winning both on and off the field. His personal philosophy of developing the whole child aligns perfectly with Baylor's - academically, athletically, and spiritually, and I look forward to the culture he will help establish as we move forward.”
At Hammond, Kimrey led the SkyHawks to 12 SCISA state titles, more than any coach in South Carolina history, while compiling an overall record of 194-20, and became the youngest and fastest coach to reach 100 victories in South Carolina history and the only coach to have won six consecutive state championships.
“Erik is bringing a wealth of successful experience and knowledge as a head coach to Baylor. Not only has he won multiple championships, but he has gained notoriety as a highly effective leader of young men,” said Baylor Athletic Director Mark Price. “His most recent experience coaching in the SEC coupled with his tenure at an institution like Hammond, that aligns philosophically with Baylor, makes him a pragmatic choice to lead our program.”
Kimrey graduated from Dutch Fork High School in Columbia where he played quarterback for his father, Bill Kimrey, who was a head high school coach in South Carolina for 34 years. He set five state passing records as a senior and was the state’s Offensive Player of the Year. Kimrey was a backup quarterback and three-time letterwinner at South Carolina from 1998-2002. He is best remembered for coming off the bench to replace an injured Phil Petty and completing a fourth-down fade route pass to Jermale Kelly to lift the Gamecocks to an upset win over Mississippi State during the 2000 season.
After earning his bachelor’s degree in mathematics, Kimrey spent one year as an offensive graduate assistant on Lou Holtz’s staff at South Carolina, coaching tight ends and studying offensive line and tight end play under Coach Dave DeGuglielmo.
“Baylor School is an institution that encourages young people to embody the values that promote success in life through athletics and academics,” said Kimrey. “Our entire family is incredibly excited to join that rich tradition.” Kimrey is married to Erica Russell, and they have three children: Kaitlyn Dean, Karis, and Ty.