Christmas has come a few days early for some local high schoolers. Wednesday was Early National Signing Day, so many of the top athletes across the nation signed their letters of intent to play at the collegiate level.
That includes Baylor School offensive lineman Brycen Sanders, who is headed to Oxford, Mississippi to join the Ole Miss Rebels.
Sanders has been committed to Ole Miss for months, but put pen to paper and made things official on Wednesday.
Sanders was an integral part of bringing a title back to the Red Raiders for the first time in 49 years. Now, he's excited for the next chapter of his playing career.
"I chose Ole Miss, mainly because of the relationships I have with the coaches," explained Sanders.
"They were my first offer all the way back, over two years ago. I've always loved the campus. When I visited there, it felt like home. I've always had a great relationship with them. They've stuck with me, so I'm sticking with them."
Sanders also said he's hoping to win a few championships and get drafted by the NFL one day. He plans to major in finance.