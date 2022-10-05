Baylor School is proud to announce its participation in the 2023 Global Ireland Football Tournament (GIFT), showcasing the Red Raider football program alongside the University of Notre Dame and the Naval Academy.
The team will travel to Dublin, Ireland to compete on August 25, ahead of the Notre Dame vs. Navy contest, which will headline the event on August 26 in Aviva Stadium. Baylor’s opponent will be announced at a later date, as well as fan packages and details on itineraries and how parents, alumni, and friends of Baylor can be a part of the experience.
“Global Football is thrilled to welcome Baylor School to Ireland next August, and to have them join the GIFT 2023 event. The opportunity to showcase your school and talented students alongside Notre Dame and Navy is totally unique,” stated Patrick Steenberge, Founder & President of Global Football. “I was impressed during my recent visit to Chattanooga, to learn of the school’s tradition and quality of Baylor football. I appreciate the efforts and commitment by Coach Erik Kimrey and other school leadership to make this possible. Your student athletes, coaches, parents and supporters will enjoy Dublin and the Irish people, while experiencing the Emerald Isle, as we celebrate the historic partnership between Ireland and America."
“We look forward to circulating more details once they are known but wanted share the news of what will be a premiere cultural opportunity for our student-athletes," said Baylor School Athletic Director Mark Price.
“Experiential education has been a hallmark of the Baylor experience for the majority of our 130- year history. The opportunity for our students to represent Baylor in Ireland aligns with our mission and will give them an experience that they will remember the rest of their lives,” said Baylor Head of School Chris Angel ’89. “To have our program included with institutions such as Notre Dame and the Naval Academy will be an incredible honor.”
About Global Football
Global Football has been the world’s largest exporter of American football since 1996. We provide amateur student athletes of all ages, their coaches and families, the chance to travel and learn. These amazing experiences provide participants with exceptional exposure to unique cultures and lands. To add to this extraordinary opportunity, they get to play football, competing against a local international team, or another American squad.