Zane Restelli scored two massive free throws to send the game into overtime, but the Red Raiders could not finish it off in extra time. Baylor finishes the season 17-8.

The Baylor Red Raiders fall just short of a trip to the Final Four, after dropping to MBA in overtime 54-48.

Brock Barton and Zane Restelli led the Red Raiders in scoring, with 14 points each. Jack Shutters had 12.

