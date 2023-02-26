The Baylor Red Raiders fall just short of a trip to the Final Four, after dropping to MBA in overtime 54-48.
Brock Barton and Zane Restelli led the Red Raiders in scoring, with 14 points each. Jack Shutters had 12.
Baylor finishes the season 17-8.
