21 area high school football teams competed at the Best of Preps Jamboree on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It was a chance for these teams to begin the season at the place they hope to end it--Finley Stadium.

Night One Highlights:

Signal Mountain 7, Tyner 0

Signal Mountain 7, Sale Creek 0

Ringgold 28, Soddy Daisy 7 (full scrimmage)

Night Two Highlights:

Hixson 14, Lookout Valley 0

Boyd Buchanan 14, Lookout Valley 0

Chattanooga Christian 21, Hixson 0

Boyd Buchanan 14, Ooltewah 0

Marion County 21, Chattanooga Christian 0

Night Three Highlights:

Cleveland 0, Brainerd 0

McCallie 21, Notre Dame 0

McCallie 14, Cleveland 0

