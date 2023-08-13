21 area high school football teams competed at the Best of Preps Jamboree on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It was a chance for these teams to begin the season at the place they hope to end it--Finley Stadium.
Night One Highlights:
Signal Mountain 7, Tyner 0
Signal Mountain 7, Sale Creek 0
Ringgold 28, Soddy Daisy 7 (full scrimmage)
Night Two Highlights:
Hixson 14, Lookout Valley 0
Boyd Buchanan 14, Lookout Valley 0
Chattanooga Christian 21, Hixson 0
Boyd Buchanan 14, Ooltewah 0
Marion County 21, Chattanooga Christian 0
Night Three Highlights:
Cleveland 0, Brainerd 0
McCallie 21, Notre Dame 0
McCallie 14, Cleveland 0